Christian priest, two woman employees arrested in Kolkata for molesting women

Nov 10, 2022, 08:29 pm IST

For molesting and harassing women, the Kolkata Police arrested a church priest who ran a charity home and his employees. The police detained Arun Josep Raj and his coworkers Lakshmi and Rajia after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint against the Christian priest.

According to her complaint, the woman was molested for a long time at the charity home Anandapally under Haridevpur PS. She filed a complaint against the Christian priest and two of his employees in two separate letters.

The police filed a report and began an investigation. For the past 22 years, the accused has led the organisation.

