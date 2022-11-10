FIFA World Cup 2022: Free travel announced for Hayya card holders

Doha: A free travel is announced for Hayya card holders in Qatar. Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announced football fans with Hayya card can use the metro service for free from November 10, 2022 till December 23, 2022.

A Hayya card is a personalised document that is issued and required by every single person attending any of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The card is the entry permit to the State of Qatar and your stadium access. FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Oman Air announces special fares

Qatar Rail updated that 35 additional gates have been installed in 9 Doha Metro stations. These stations are connected to the stadiums and fan entertainment areas. The additional gates will facilitate the movement of fans inside stations.