Gangrape case; Former Andaman & Nicobar chief secretary arrested

Jitendra Narain, a former Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary, has been arrested on gang rape charges. He was summoned to Port Blair for questioning. He’d joined the investigation after being summoned. On Thursday, his bail application was denied.

The Ministry of Home Affairs suspended Jitendra Narain in October after he was accused of raping a woman. According to the ministry, it received a report from the Andaman and Nicobar Police accusing Narain and others of sexually assaulting a woman while he was Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the report, Narain may have committed grave misconduct and abused his official position. The case is being investigated separately by an Andaman and Nicobar Police Special Investigation Team.

The ministry issued a statement while suspending Narain, saying, ‘The government is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards acts of indiscipline by its officials, regardless of rank and status, particularly with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women.’