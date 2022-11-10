IndiGo launches new domestic flight services connecting these cities

Mumbai: Largest passenger air carrier in the country, IndiGo has announced direct flight services from Hollongi, Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata. The new flight services will begin from November 28, 2022.

Itanagar (Hollongi) is the 75th domestic destination and 101st overall destination of the air carrier.The airline also announced a second weekly flight between Kolkata and Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar from December 03, 2022.

Also Read: IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

Passengers can book tickets from Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata through IndiGo’s official website.