Sandeepananda Giri Ashram Burning Case: RSS workers, including his late brother responsible for fire, reveals youth

Kannur: In a major progress in the Sandeepananda Giri Ashram Burning Case, a the brother of a late RSS activist has come forward revealing that a few RSS activists including his brother were behind the attack. Prasanth, a Kundamankadavu native told Crime Branch officials that his brother Prakash was one of those who torched two cars and a scooter parked outside the Ashram and placed a wreath at the Ashram.

Prakash committed suicide by hanging at his residence on January 3. Prakash’s brother Prasanth, who belongs to Kundamankadavu, stated that the crime was committed by the former in a statement given to the Crime Branch. The statement in-camera would be recorded by Crime Branch on Thursday. ‘At first, I did not know that Prakash was involved in it. He was scared when a man was taken into custody by the police after the incident. Later. he told me that he attacked the ashram along with his partymates. My brother is an RSS-BJP activist. After his death, no one came to our aid’, Prashant said.

The attempt to set ablaze the ashram, located at Kundamankadavu on the banks of the Karamana River in Thiruvananthapuram, took place during the wee hours of October 27, 2018. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who visited the site after the incident. Meanwhile, the crime branch had already collected evidence that Prakash is behind the incident. Based on this, it is reported that the probe team summoned his brother and interrogated him.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to take over the ashram and convert it into a wellness centre managed by Oushadhi. The 73-cent plot on the riverside is ideal for the purpose, according to a report filed by Dr Hrideek, the managing director of Oushadhi. Moreover, the facilities in the ashram building could be utilized for the wellness centre, the report added.