Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. The concern over US inflation data influenced the investors.

BSE Sensex crashed 419.85 points, or 0.69% to close at 60,613.70. NSE Nifty declined 128.80 points or 0.66 per cent, to end at 18,028.20. About 1231 shares have advanced, 2127 shares declined, and 127 shares remained unchanged in the markets.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Dr. Reddy’s, and HUL. The top losers in the market were Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, M&M, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.