The world’s first saliva-based pregnancy test kit released in Israel to be available globally in 2023

SaliStick is a revolutionary pregnancy test kit developed by an Israeli start-up that uses saliva to determine pregnancy. Beginning in 2023, the kit will be distributed globally. The SaliStick test provides accurate results in less than 10 minutes and does not require a blood or urine sample.

‘Saliva is the key to rapid diagnostics for a variety of medical reasons. It is the only non-invasive, easy and hygienic means to detect hormones, viruses and even diseases,’ said Prof Aaron Palmon, Co-founder of Salignostics.

‘With SaliStick, we leverage the powerful diagnostics abilities we have been able to create from analyzing saliva. This product completely removes the need for blood and urine samples when testing for pregnancy.’

The company has built a new manufacturing plant in northern Israel’s Lavon Industrial Zone with a monthly production capacity of one million units.

Salignostics was founded in 2016 by a group of Hebrew University of Jerusalem academics.

After years of scientific research on saliva, the company’s founders created user-friendly devices that precisely diagnose diseases such as malaria, Covid-19, heart risk and other conditions.

So far, the company has received $16 million in funding to support sales, marketing and R&D. More money is being sought at this time.