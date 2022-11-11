World Cup attendees in Kerala are cautioned to avoid electricity lines.

K Krishnankutty, the minister of electricity for Kerala, has issued a warning to World Cup-obsessed football fans.

The minister called attention to a risky practise being carried out by football supporters in the Kannur district’s Chovva.

Two of the 32 countries competing in the FIFA World Cup, which begins on November 20 in Qatar, are Argentina and Portugal, and Krishnankutty has posted images of their flags being tied over live power lines.

‘Here, a disaster was averted in some way. A family would have been left orphaned if the ropes had been even slightly moist’ Writing on his social media accounts, Krishnankutty.

The minister claimed that whereas an elephant may be killed by just 230 Volts, the children had pulled ‘foolish pranks with flags above 11000 Volts.’

‘The goal of the electrical posts is to illuminate the entire world. Any dangerous conduct there is prohibited and criminal. Avoid engaging in behaviours that could result in your death or permanent disability.’

‘Please don’t attach flags or other decorations to electricity posts. Don’t ruin your family’s happiness, and safeguard your lives,’ Krishnankutty urged.