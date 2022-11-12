BJP labels Bhupesh Baghel ‘chargesheeted CM’ in Chhattisgarh sex CD case

Chhattisgarh is preparing for elections that will take place next year. The mudslinging between the two major political parties, the BJP and the Congress, has also increased. It all started when Raman Singh accused IAS Anil Tuteja of being involved in the alleged 36000 PDS scam, also known as the NAN scam, and asked the chief minister not to shield the culprits.

The latter responded by writing a scathing letter to Singh, urging with him to stop vilifying him. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, too, did not let the former CM off the hook, saying Singh should explain the 1,500% increase in his and his son’s assets.

It appears that it did not sit well with BJP vice-president Raman Singh, who referred to the current CM, Bhupesh Baghel, as a ‘chargesheeted CM who’s out on bail’ in an exclusive interview with AajTak/India Today.

He said Bhupesh Baghel should be careful with his words because he was out on bail, and that the BJP would approach the apex Court in the coming days to file a defamation case against the current CM over the sex CD case.