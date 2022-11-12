Congress is optimistic about its chances of winning the Himachal Pradesh election.

As voting began, leaders of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, Vikramaditya and Pratibha Singh, exuded optimism that the grand old party would retake power in the hill states.

Pratibha Singh, the state party’s leader, stated that ‘the party is certain of winning and that the high command would select who the CM candidate would be.’

Vikramaditya added that the BJP-led government’s broken promises more than Himachal’s status as a swing state are what will determine if the Congress wins.

‘We are quite certain that we will retake power. It has dealt with problems. During the 2017 elections, the former administration made promises that were not kept. People lack confidence in Jairam Thakur’s administration’ He spoke with India Today.

On Saturday at eight in the morning, voting for 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly began. The polls will remain open until 5 o’clock. On December 8, the single-phase election results will be made public.

The fate of 412 candidates will be decided by more than 55 lakh voters in the hill state.