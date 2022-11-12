India enhances ties with ASEAN to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at Summit

Phnom Penh: ASEAN and India on Saturday established the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the 19th ASEAN-India Summit to commemorate three decades of dialogue relationship and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture in the Indo-Pacific.

The joint statement on ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reaffirmed the importance of maintaining ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture in the Indo-Pacific and deepening dialogue and coordination through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms. These mechanisms include the ASEAN – India Summit, the East Asia Summit (EAS), the Post Ministerial Conference with India (PMC+1), the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), the Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF), and cooperate on initiatives to support and contribute to the ASEAN Integration and Community-building process;

Noting that both the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) share relevant fundamental principles in promoting peace and cooperation, the joint statement reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, and other lawful uses of the seas.

They also committed to advancing maritime cooperation, including in maritime security, countering piracy and armed robbery against ships, maritime safety, and search and rescue (SAR) operations humanitarian assistance, disaster management, and emergency response and relief.

The summit also agreed to enhance cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes including international economic crimes and money laundering, cybercrime, drugs and human trafficking, and arms smuggling.

The Summit also agreed to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity, such as through establishing new dialogue platforms between ASEAN and India, and working closely with the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, and the ADMM Cybersecurity and Information Centre of Excellence.