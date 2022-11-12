Jitendra Awhad, NCP MLA, granted bail after arrested for stoping Marathi film screening

Jitendra Awhad, MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was granted bail on Saturday in connection with a case in which he is accused of disrupting the screening of a Marathi film. This comes just a day after Thane Police arrested Awhad in connection with the case.

On Monday, the MLA and his supporters caused a commotion at a screening of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev. The NCP leader claimed that the film distorts the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Following the incident, a FIR was filed at the Vartak Nagar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault and causing ‘intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.’ On Friday, Awhad was apprehended.

The former Maharashtra minister and 11 others were released on a Rs 15,000 bail bond each.