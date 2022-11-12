Oppo launches new mid-range smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched new mid-range smartphone named ‘Oppo A58 5G’ in China. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1.699 (roughly Rs. 19,000) and is offered in Breeze Purple, Star Black, and Tranquil Sea Blue (translated) colours. It will go on sale in China starting from November 10. There is no information available on whether the Oppo A58 5G will be made available to other global markets.

The dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with a Dimensity 700 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It offers Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity. The handset features 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a waterdrop-style notch. The device is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast changing.