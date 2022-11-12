Randeep Hooda’s next crime thriller ‘CAT’ to release on Netflix; Premiere date announced

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, on Friday, unveiled a new motion poster and the official release date of his upcoming thriller ‘CAT’.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared the post which he captioned, ‘We’ve got some purrrrr-fect news! Watch Randeep Hooda as Gurnam in CAT – a gripping tale of brotherhood, espionage and more, releasing on 9th Dec only on Netflix.#CAT #CATOnNetflix’. In the motion poster, Randeep could be seen in a turbaned look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh, ‘CAT’ is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which gathered a massive response from the audience. ‘Cat’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 9, 2022.

Talking about the project, Randeep earlier said, ‘Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during ‘Extraction’ and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. ‘CAT’ again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series’.

Apart from this, Randeep will be also seen in an upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Urvashi Rautela. He also has ‘Unfair and Lovely’ alongside Illeana D’cruz and in ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar,’ with which he is all set to mark his directorial debut.