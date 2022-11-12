Wrongful confinement case; Samajwadi Party MLA sentenced to one year in jail

On Friday, a special MP-MLA session court sentenced Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai to one year in prison for wrongful confinement of a public servant and obstructing him in the discharge of his official duties.

He was found guilty under four sections of the IPC by the court.According to PTI, the court also imposed a Rs 86,000 fine on him, which was immediately paid by MLA Amitabh Bajpai, according to District Government Counsel (Crime) Dileep Awasthi.

The legislator was granted interim bail following his sentencing. Awasthi added that he may now appeal his conviction in the High Court. Bajpai was elected to the Arya Nagar Assembly segment for the second time in a row.

According to the district government counsel, Assistant Commissioner of Trade Tax Dinesh Pal conducted a check near Mandhna on the G T Road stopping four-wheelers in November 2011.

‘Instead of cooperating with the public servants, the driver made a call and later Amitabh Bajpai along with around four dozen aides arrived there and created a ruckus,’ he said.

Dinesh Pal reported the incident to Bithoor police, who charged him with wrongful confinement of public servants, assault, and violating the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.