ACB filed case against Delhi Jal Board for alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore in funds

According to officials, the Anti-Corruption Branch filed a case on Saturday in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore in Delhi Jal Board (DJB) funds.

According to the Anti-corruption Branch (ACB), the DJB’s vigilance department learned of the embezzlement in 2019 and reported it to the ACB.

A case has been registered in ACB police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), according to a senior officer.