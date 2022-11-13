Before killing his daughter, a Maharashtra father leads her into drafting a suicide note that names her family.

In Maharashtra, police have detained a 40-year-old father for reportedly manipulating his teenage daughter into writing suicide letters accusing her relatives and then pleading with her to stage her own suicide in order to actually kill herself.

‘On November 6, a 16-year-old girl was discovered hanging from her home’s ceiling fan in Nagpur’s Kalamna neighbourhood,’ a police officer said on Saturday.

‘On the basis of five suicide notes discovered in the room, authorities filed a case of aiding in suicide against her stepmother, uncle, aunt, and grandparents,’ said the Kalamna police station officer.

But the cops discovered the truth when they looked at the victim’s father’s cell phone while conducting their investigation.

‘We discovered a picture of the victim attempting suicide on the phone. He claimed he intended to teach his relatives a lesson after it was discovered that he had urged his daughter to pose as though she were hanging herself before taking a picture’ a police officer stated.

‘He had previously requested her to create five suicide notes that mentioned these family members. He told the girl to do that, tie a noose around her neck, and stand on a stool. When she did, he snapped a photo, kicked the stool, and the girl died by hanging. In front of her father and 12-year-old sister, she passed away’ stated the official.

The defendant then went outside. The official added that after discovering his daughter had hanged herself, the man later called the police and explained that he had left the house for some work.

‘We questioned the man after finding the photo of the mock suicide on his phone, and he admitted to killing his daughter. His first wife committed suicide in 2016, and his second wife also departed the marriage’ explained the official.

The labourer was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide. The officer stated that police were looking into the crime’s motivation.