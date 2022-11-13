Bengal minister’s body shaming remarks about Prez Murmu; BJP holds protest march in Jhargram

West Bengal minister Akhil Giri is in the eye of the storm after making a remark about President Droupadi Murmu’s looks. On Saturday, the BJP launched a protest march against Mamata Banerjee’s minister in tribal-dominated Jhargram district.

Protesting the minister’s ‘how does President look’ remark, BJP workers set tyres on fire and blocked roads.

The BJP has also written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) requesting that the Trinamool Congress leader be arrested ‘immediately.’

‘It is a very despicable act that cannot be forgiven under any circumstances and cannot be left at any point,’ the BJP wrote to the women’s panel.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from Akhil Giri’s remark, stating that the party does not support Giri’s misogynist and insensitive remark.

The controversy erupted after a nearly 20-second video clip of Giri surfaced and was widely shared, in which the Bengal minister for Correctional Administration can be heard saying: ‘They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?’