Circle Inspector is one of six people arrested for gang raping a housewife.

In connection with the gang rape of a Thrikkakara resident, a Circle Inspector of the Kerala Police has been detained.

Following the woman’s accusation, CI P R Sunu of the Kozhikode Coastal Police Station was detained. Out of the six people who have been detained by the Thrikkakara police, he has been identified as the third suspect.

At her home in Thrikkakara, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Ernakulam town, the alleged crime started last May. Later, she was raped in Kadavanthra by Sunu and his helpers.

Following receipt of the woman’s allegation on Saturday, the Thrikkakara police detained CI Sunu in Kozhikode on Sunday.

According to reports, Sunu, a native of Maradu in Kochi, intimidated the woman into not filing the complaint.

Because of a job scam, the woman’s husband is in prison.

According to sources, Sunu was also a defendant in a previous rape case.