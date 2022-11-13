Colorado becomes the second state in the US after Oregon which voted to decriminalise magic mushrooms

Colorado, following Oregon, voted to decriminalise naturally occurring hallucinogens such as magic mushrooms. Colorado will be the second state to legalise medications found in mushrooms under Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.

The law is expected to go into effect near the end of 2024, and it will also allow Coloradans over the age of 21 to grow their own hallucinogenic compounds to consume privately for recreational purposes, according to Fox News.

According to the language on the ballot, Proposition 122, also known as the Natural Medicine Act, defines natural medicine as ‘certain plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law.’

Once the advisory council has made its decision, a few more psychedelic compounds may be added to the category of ‘natural medicine’ in 2026. Potential drugs include ibogaine, mescaline and dimethyltryptamine.

Previously, a study found that the hallucinogenic substance found in magic mushrooms can aid in the treatment of people suffering from depression.

According to the study, a single dose of 25mg psilocybin and therapy sessions were designed to treat patients with severe ailments. It even cured several patients suffering from severe depression.

Despite such promising results, many patients experienced a variety of side effects, the most common of which were vertigo, fatigue, and headaches.