England becomes the first team to ever hold both the ODI and T20 World Championships at the same time.

England became the first team in cricket history to hold the ODI and T20 World Cups concurrently. After defeating Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, England accomplished this feat; they had already won the 2019 ODI World Cup by defeating New Zealand, led by captain Eoin Morgan.

On Sunday, November 13, England and Pakistan fought to a thrilling conclusion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On Sunday, the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground fended off the rain threat and served us an incredible match that included a historic comeback by the Pakistan fast bowlers after their batting collapsed in the first innings. In the final game, Pakistan’s pacers put in a lot of effort to defend just 138 runs, but they failed to stop all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes, who was also England’s World Cup hero in 2019, scored a half-century in the championship match to lead his team to their second T20 World Cup victory.

In order to become just the second team in T20 World Cup history to win two championships, England also followed in the footsteps of West Indies.