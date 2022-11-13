Gulf country to launch biometric system at all ports

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has decided to introduce biometric system at all ports including at Kuwait International Airport. The ministry will start implementing the iris, face, hand scanning and electronic signature procedures from early next year. The biometric scanning is launched to prevent deportees, including those involved in forgery, from returning to the country.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Earlier the ministry introduced fingerprint system at all land and seaports. Thus the authority was able to identify more than 2,000 wanted individuals along with those who attempted to enter the country illegally. The fingerprint systems are linked to large databases of more than five million people citizens, along with the fingerprints of more than half a million criminals.