Gulf country to launch biometric system at all ports

Nov 13, 2022, 06:43 pm IST

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has decided to introduce biometric system at all ports including at Kuwait International Airport. The ministry   will start implementing the iris, face, hand scanning and electronic signature procedures from early next year. The biometric scanning is launched to prevent deportees, including those involved in forgery, from returning to the country.

Earlier the ministry introduced fingerprint system at all land and seaports. Thus the authority was able to identify more than 2,000 wanted individuals along with those who attempted to enter the country illegally. The fingerprint systems are linked to large databases of more than five million people citizens, along with the fingerprints of more than half a million criminals.

