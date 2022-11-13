Jung Kook of BTS will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Jungkook will also contribute to the World Cup soundtrack in addition to his performance.

BigHit Entertainment, the famous K-pop band’s agency, issued an official statement on Saturday: ‘Jung Kook will perform at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony and will be featured on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. Keep an eye out!,’ according to the tweet.

The singer was recently spotted filming for his song in Qatar. Several of his videos and photos have gone viral on social media.

More information about Jungkook’s performance will be released soon. The event will take place on November 20 at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium.

Jungkook’s performance in Qatar will be another feather in his cap. Jungkook was the first member to release solo music after the seven members of the boy band announced their indefinite hiatus to focus on their solo careers earlier this year. The k-pop sensation released the song ‘Left and Right’ in collaboration with Charlie Puth.

ARMY was quick to react to the news after it became official.