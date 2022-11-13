Reports : Mukesh Ambani enters the race to purchase Liverpool.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is reportedly considering an offer to purchase Liverpool after the club’s current owners Fenway Sports Group placed it up for sale (FSG).

‘The FSG are reportedly willing to sell for £4 billion, and there is a bigger interest in buying the Merseyside club entirely,’ according to the Mirror. Ambani, who is listed by Forbes as the eighth richest person in the world and has a net worth of about £90 billion, has already inquired about the club.

When FSG announced earlier this week that they would be open to hearing offers for the club, they shocked the footballing world. FSG took over management of the Liverpool club in 2010.

There have been several recent ownership changes and rumours of ownership changes at EPL clubs, and consequently, we are frequently questioned about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership of Liverpool.

‘Third parties have regularly expressed interest in joining FSG as shareholders in Liverpool.’ FSG has previously stated that ‘if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club, we would entertain new shareholders under the proper terms and conditions.’

This time is not the first, In 2010, Subroto Roy, the head of the Sahara Group, and Reliance Industries jointly proposed a bid for a 51% share in Liverpool. Christain Purslow, then-CEO of Liverpool, refuted the rumours, nonetheless.