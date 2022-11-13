Robbers open fire at Pune courier office, flee with Rs 28 lakh

On Saturday, a gang of robbers opened fire and stole Rs 28 lakh from an angadia (courier) office in Pune’s Market Yard area.

Around 11.30 a.m., the incident occurred. Officers and employees from Market Yard police station arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident.

The incident in broad daylight has created quite a stir in the area.’Five to six people came to the office and pointed a pistol as soon as they came inside. The glass in the office was shot and broken. After this the accused fled with the money,’senior police officers informed.