Sam Curran of England wins the Player of the Tournament Award at the T20 World Cup in 2022

After excelling for England in the crucial final matchup against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Sam Curran was named Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2022. The left-arm pace bowler contributed for England both during powerplays and the end of the match by taking 13 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

In the championship game, Sam Curran excelled as well, taking 3 wickets for 12 runs in his 4-over session. As England went on to win their second men’s T20 World Cup title, duplicating the feat accomplished by the West Indies in 2012 and 2016, Curran also made history as the first specialist fast bowler to win the trophy.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka led the bowling rankings with 15 wickets, while Sam Curran took the top spot for the Super 12 stage. Given the way Curran bowled the challenging overs for England, his economy rate of 6.52 was astounding.

Curran added to the uniqueness of the T20 World Cup by picking up a 5-wicket haul against Afghanistan during the Super 12.

After being injured and missing England’s participation in the T20 World Cup in 2021, Curran’s comeback has been nothing short of amazing.