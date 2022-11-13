SpiceJet launches new international flight service

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, SpiceJet announced new direct flights between Pune and Bangkok in Thailand. The air carrier will operate 4 flights a week on the route. The airline will operate flights on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

SpiceJet’s flight SG 81 will depart from Pune at 6.45 pm and arrive in Bangkok at 12.40 am. Flight SG 82 will depart from Bangkok at 2.15 pm and arrive in Pune at 5.10 pm The Boeing 737 aircraft will be operating on this route.

SpiceJet also operates direct flight to Bangkok from Delhi and Kolkata. SpiceJet added another flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route from November 11. The airline also operates 2 daily non-stop flights from Kolkata to Bangkok.