Suzuki unveils V-Strom 800DE adventure bike: Features

Mumbai: Japanese two-wheeler brand, Suzuki unveiled its latest adventure bike named ‘V-Strom 800DE’. The bike was at the 2022 EICMA in Milan.

The V-Strom 800DE is powered by Suzuki’s new parallel twin engine. The 776cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine delivers top power of 83 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 78 Nm at 6,800rpm. The V-Strom variant features a longer aluminium swingarm and a larger fuel tank with a capacity of 20 litres.

The new bike features crash protection, various hard luggage options, a centre stand, a metal bash plate, auxiliary lamps, a USB charging port, and a different windscreen with the bike. Suzuki’s V-Strom 800 DE is available in black, grey, and yellow color options.