Agreements Between Visa And The Debt-Riddled Crypto Exchange FTX Are Terminated On A Global Basis

The largest payment processor in the world, Visa Inc., announced on Sunday that it was terminating its global credit card relationships with the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

A Visa representative told Reuters, ‘The situation with FTX is regrettable, and we are monitoring developments closely.’

‘We have ended our global agreements with FTX, and their issuer is winding down their U.S. debit card program.’

FTX and Visa announced an expanded cooperation at the beginning of October, announcing intentions to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 more countries.