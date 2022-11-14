Amid divorce rumours, Mirza and Malik announces that they will soon appear together in a reality show

There have been rumours about the divorce of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, but neither side has issued an official statement. Mirza and Malik have announced that they will appear together in a reality show soon, despite legal separation rumours.

On Saturday (November 12), Urduflix announced on its official Instagram handle that Sania and Shoaib will be launching a show called ‘The Mirza Malik Show.’

The caption of the social media post of the poster of the show featuring Sania and Shoaib read, ‘The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix’. In the poster, the star couple can be seen standing in front of a green wall, with Sania keeping her hand on Shoaib’s shoulder.

In 2010, Shoaib married India’s tennis star. Since then, the couple has been residing in Dubai. In 2018, they welcomed their son Izhaan.

Many reports have circulated online recently claiming that Shoaib and Sania’s 12-year marriage had ended and that they were co-parenting their son. The couple has yet to comment on the rumors.