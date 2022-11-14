Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged for second day in a row

Mumbai: price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the commodity market for second day in row. Price of yellow metal surged by Rs 680 oer 8 gram on last week. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,560 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by 0.06% or Rs 34 at Rs 52,368 per 10 gram. Silver futures climbed 0.23% or Rs 140 to Rs 61,711 per kg.

Also Read: New pricing policy for basic consumer goods introduced in UAE

In the global markets, price of spot gold slipped 0.5% to $1,761.86 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,764.80. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.8% to $21.51 per ounce, platinum eased 0.5% to $1,028.38 and palladium dipped 0.9% to $2,021.91.