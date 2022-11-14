Dolly Parton receives a $100 million gift from Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon.

Dolly Parton, a philanthropist and star of country music, has received a $100 million (£84.8 million) reward from Jeff Bezos to support charity endeavours.

The multibillionaire founder of Amazon and his partner Lauren Sanchez made the announcement about the honour.

‘A woman who contributes with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every element of her career,’ Ms. Sanchez said of the country artist.

The money will be available for Parton to contribute to any charities of her choosing.

Leaders who ‘pursue solutions with courage and civility’ are honoured with the Bezos Courage & Civility Award.

Ms. Sanchez remarked, ‘We can’t wait to see all the good you’re going to do with this $100 million reward.’

In a ceremony video that was published, Parton said: ‘Wow! You said $100 million, correct?’

‘I believe that those who can contribute financially ought to do so. I’ll try my best to use this money wisely’ she added.

Activist Van Jones and chef and humanitarian Jose Andres, who founded World Central Kitchen, which serves meals in disaster-stricken areas worldwide, received honours when the award first began in 2021.

Earlier this month, Parton—a musician, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist—was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She established the Dollywood Foundation, which has distributed books to children all around the world, and has a history of publicly supporting charities.

Additionally, Parton has been a strong proponent of Covid-19 immunisation.

She provided the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, one of the trial locations for the Moderna vaccine, a $1 million grant in 2020 for coronavirus research.