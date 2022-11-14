Here’s how to spot the difference between real and fake ginger

Here are a few pointers to help you distinguish between real and fake ginger. Learn more about it by reading on.

Clean and clear skin

If you happen to come across ginger that is very clean and has a very clear peel, make sure to pass it up. Many people are unaware that certain acids are used to clean the peel of Adrak, which is covered in dirt.

Peel of ginger

The skin or peel of real ginger is very thin, and you can prick it with your nails to release a strong aroma. However, if it’s not real Adrak, the peel/skin will be really hard and will not be easy to prick.

Sniff/smell the ginger

Last but not least, smell and sniff the ginger. Real ginger has a sharp and pungent smell, whereas impure or fake ginger has no smell. People are selling the roots of a tree that grows abundantly in hilly areas. This mountain root has no smell, taste, or health benefits like real ginger.

Fibre in ginger

When you break the ginger, you will notice thin threads of fibre coming out of it. This fibre is missing in a fake ginger.