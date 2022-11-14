Luiz Felipe Scolari, a former coach of Chelsea and Brazil, has announced his retirement from the game. In 2002, Scolari led Brazil to their final FIFA World Cup victory. In 2004, he led Portugal to the European Championship final.

After Athletico Paranaense’s 3-0 home victory over Botafogo in the final round of the Brazilian championship, the 74-year-old Brazilian announced his retirement. The victory guaranteed his team’s participation in the Copa Libertadores the following year.

After Athetico’s game, Scolari appeared visibly moved and remarked, ‘Football has been my life and I will be concluding that chapter very nicely.’

‘My life has been this. This chapter is well-ended by me. In soccer, I experienced everything I had never imagined. Moreover, I complete it today,’ added Scolari.

The Brazilian stated that he will no longer be in control of the team but anticipates returning to Athletico in an executive capacity the following year.

The Brazilian stated that he will no longer be in control of the team but anticipates returning to Athletico in an executive capacity the following year.

At the club level, Scolari won the Copa Libertadores in 1995 and 1999 with Gremio and Palmeiras, as well as the Brazilian Series A championship in 1996 and 2018, with each of those teams.

Earlier, Scolari had reflected on his time as Chelsea’s coach in the Premier League and enjoyed that in England, coaches get together and chat after matches.

Ferguson used to chat to me about Cristiano’s performance at Manchester United, ‘the effort he was putting in, and other things since I used to phone him frequently. When I moved to Chelsea, I played against him in the Premier League. The fact that coaches get together and chat after games in England is a very good touch. There are friendships rather than arguments. It’s really lovely,’ added Scolari.