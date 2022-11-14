Paras Pashupati says, No merger with Chirag Paswan until he apologises publicly

Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister and President of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), has rejected the possibility of merging his party with his estranged nephew Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) until the latter issues a public apology. Pashupati Kumar Paras has demanded that Chirag Paswan apologise for his decision to run alone in the 2020 Bihar Assembly election.

‘There is no question of coming together with Chirag Paswan until he apologises publicly for what he did in 2020. His decision to fight elections alone, despite our advice against doing so, was wrong. I can think of reunion only if he tenders an apology publicly,’ Pashupati Paras said.

Pashupati Paras, on the other hand, stated that he has no objections to Chirag Paswan rejoining the NDA. He claimed that Chirag Paswan returned to the NDA only after the BJP granted him permission.

‘I welcome Chirag’s party into the NDA, but it was BJP leader Nityanand Rai who spoke to me regarding taking back Chirag into the NDA. It was after I gave my approval that Chirag campaigned for the BJP in Mokama and Gopalganj by-elections,’ Paras said.