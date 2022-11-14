Shaji Kailas- Prithviraj movie Kaapa to hit big screens as Christmas release

Kochi: The makers of Prithviraj, Asif Ali-starrer ‘Kaapa’ have announced the release date of the movie. The Shaji Kailas directorial will reach the theatres as a Christmas release, on December 22. Aparna Balamurali is also a part of the movie.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a gangster named Kotta Madhu in the film. Dileesh Pothan, Jagadish and Nandu are also part of the cast. Jomon T John is the cinematographer and edits are handled by Shameer Muhammed. Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu Abraham, and Dileesh Nair are producing the film under the banners of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Writers Union and Theatre of Dreams. Mumbai-based Yoodlee Films are also on board as the producers.

Kaapa is based on GR Indugopan’s novel Shankumukhi. He has also scripted the film, which is centered around the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007, popularly known as the Kaapa act, aiming to provide for the effective prevention and control of certain kinds of anti-social activities in the State of Kerala.