Today only! Nothing Ear (stick) is on sale for a limited time on Flipkart and Myntra. Details

Recently, Nothing Ear (stick), the company’s second audio device, was introduced in India. For a brief while, Flipkart and Myntra will offer the wireless earbuds with a distinctive case for purchase. It is realistic to expect that there will only be a small number of Nothing Ear (stick) units available since this is a limited-time sale. So, if you were holding off on purchasing the earbuds, now is your chance.

The official cost of the Ear (stick) is Rs 8499. Those who possess a Nothing product will be eligible for a Rs 1000 discount from Flipkart, but beyond from that, neither platform has any other bank incentives.

There will be a limited number of The Ear (stick) available starting at 12pm on Flipkart and Myntra. Therefore, unless one is really quick at booking it, not every prospective consumer will be able to buy the Nothing Ear (stick) today. The open or official sale will start on November 17 at noon.

The new earbuds from Nothing, a company led by Carl Pei, feature a transparent design similar to the Ear (1), but the standout feature here is the distinctive case design. We hadn’t previously seen anything that more closely resembles lipstick. With the aid of a Fast Pair, the Nothing Ear (stick) can quickly and easily connect with any Android phone.

The Ear (stick) has a compact form and weighs only 4.4 grammes. A proprietary 12.6 mm dynamic driver, Clear Voice Technology, pushbutton controls, and up to 29 hours of listening time are also included in the device. The product offers ‘up to 7 hours of listening time, nearly 2 hours with just 10 minutes of charge, 12 hours of talk time with the case, and 3 hours with the earbuds,’ said the manufacturer. Nothing makes the claim that a battery can last a ‘full day’ without needing to be charged.