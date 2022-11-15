As dengue fever cases increase, Kerala government issues alert in seven districts

The Kerala government issued an alert against the spread of Dengue fever in seven districts today.

According to State Health Minister Veena George, an alert has been issued to the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram due to an increase in dengue cases.

Ms veena George also mentioned that the government has decided to hold a dry day campaign every week, cleaning public places, houses, and removing stagnant water.

‘Other districts should also remain vigilant and engage in eliminating mosquito breeding sites,’ she said in a release.

The minister also directed all district authorities to increase dengue prevention measures because the state has been receiving monsoon rains, which may cause water logging in many areas.

A high-level meeting was held, presided over by the minister, to review the situation in various districts.

‘All districts have been asked to follow the action plan and a proper evaluation will be conducted. The cleaning fund for each ward in the local bodies must be utilised effectively,’ the minister said.

Local self-government bodies were given orders to inspect construction sites, drainage, and other possible locations for water logging and to destroy mosquito breeding grounds.