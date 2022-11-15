British singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart turned down an offer to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Sir Rod Stewart, a British rock and pop singer-songwriter, recently revealed that he turned down a lucrative offer to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to concerns about human rights in the country.

Speaking candidly to a publication, he discussed the systemic discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar, as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers who were helping to build the stadiums where the World Cup will be held.

In an interview with Sunday Times, Stewart said, ‘I was actually offered a lot of money, over $ 1 million, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms. Tell you what, supporters have got to watch out, haven’t they?’

Stewart has now entered the debate over the World Cup being organised and hosted in the Gulf country, where homosexuality is illegal and can result in death.

Stewart’s remarks came shortly after David Beckham was heavily chastised by fans and UK comedian Joe Lycett for agreeing to become an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup.

Lycett made headlines after posting a video on Twitter offering to donate £10,000 to charities that support the LGBTQ+ community. He also stated that if Beckham becomes an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup, he will spend the money on a live stream.