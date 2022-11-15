Ghattamaneni Krishna, veteran Telugu actor, former Congress MP passes away

Ghattamaneni Krishna, a veteran Tollywood actor and former Congress MP, died in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a brief illness, according to officials.

He was 80 years old and leaves behind two sons and three daughters. While his younger son Mahesh Babu is a reigning Telugu film industry superstar, his elder son Naresh is also a well-known character actor.

Galla Jayadev, his son-in-law, is a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP representing the Guntur parliamentary constituency.

According to the medical bulletin, Krishna was admitted to Gachibowli Hospital in the early hours of Monday after suffering a heart attack. In the hospital, he was resuscitated and placed on a ventilator.

‘He was responding to the treatment but his condition remained critical,’ doctors said late Monday night. However, his condition deteriorated and he died around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to doctors.

Krishna lost his first wife, Indira Devi, to illness on September 28 of this year, and his elder son, Ramesh Babu, on January 8, of this year. His second wife, Vijayanirmala, a popular Tollywood actor and director, died in 2019.

Prior to entering the film industry, he appeared in several stage plays on behalf of Praja Natya Mandali, the Communist Party of India’s cultural wing. He made his Telugu film debut in 1961 with ‘Tene Mansulu,’ but shot to fame with ‘Gudhachari 116.’