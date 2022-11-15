In money laundering case, Delhi court grants actor Jacqueline Fernandez pre-arrest bail

A Delhi court granted actor Jacqueline Fernandez bail in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday. Fernandez was granted bail after submitting a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the same amount.

After her interim bail expired on Tuesday, Jacqueline arrived at Delhi’s Patiala House Court earlier in the day.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) previously claimed that the Bollywood actor was a flight risk due to her wealth. In response to the ED’s submission, the court asked why the actor had not been arrested yet.

The lawyer for Jacqueline argued that the actor’s detention was unnecessary because the investigation was completed and the chargesheet had been filed.