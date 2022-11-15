Kharge says, ‘they are breaking the country, while we are uniting it’

In reference to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that his party is uniting the country while the BJP is dividing it.

Kharge was speaking at the Nehru Memorial Lecture, which was held in the national Capital on the 133rd birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Kharge said BJP leaders keep asking people what the Congress has done in the last 70 years.

Kharge accused the Modi government of reviving the past while ignoring India’s development, saying, ‘Please let us ask you what you have done for the nation, and tell us what we haven’t done.’

He demanded that the BJP answer questions about their work on the economy, the number of doctors, and the state of farmers.

‘There are 30 lakh vacancies in this country, and you are giving appointment orders to only 75,000 people. Where are the rest of the jobs?’ asked the Congress president, referring to the government’s planned 10-lakh-person recruitment drive.

The Congress had previously raised the 30 lakh vacancy figure in a press conference in October, when they asked the government to reveal when vacancies in government departments will be filled.