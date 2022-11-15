Worn-out sandals of Steve Jobs auctioned for ‘highest-ever’ price

A pair of sandals once worn by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs were auctioned off by California-based Julien’s Auctions on Monday for an astounding $218,750 (1.77 crores).

According to the auction house, the sale of the aforementioned pair of Birkenstock sandals set a record for the ‘highest ever’ price paid for a pair of sandals at an auction.

The auction house further said that Steve Jobs wore these sandals in the 1970’s and 1980’s. ‘This pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs,’ it informed.

According to the auction house, Steve Jobs wore these sandals during many pivotal moments in Apple’s history. ‘While occasionally wearing these sandals, he hatched the beginnings of the Apple computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1976. When Jobs discovered the ingenuity and utility of Birkenstocks, he was enthralled,’ It stated.

The sandals were auctioned off as part of Julien’s Auctions’ ‘Icons and Idols: Rock n’ Roll’ public sale, which also included memorabilia, clothing, musical equipment and jewellery from musicians and pop icons such as John Lennon, Elvis Presley and Kurt Cobain.