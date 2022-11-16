3D-printed defences are built by the Indian Army and placed along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army built 3D-printed permanent defences and tested them against a variety of weaponry in a first. These defences will be erected in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

According to Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Chief Engineer of the Indian Army, these defences have been put to the test against a variety of weapons, including small arms and a T90 tank’s main cannon.

‘The 3D printing technology can be built in 36 to 48 hours and can survive blasts. Additionally, they can be moved from one location to another. With this, trials for comparable long-term defences were also conducted in eastern Ladakh and were successful,’ said Harpal Singh.

The action is thought to reduce waiting time and strengthen the defence readiness of the Indian Army. The 3D printing technology makes use of sophisticated software and robotic components to build structures in stages from digital models.

According to sources within the Indian Army, introducing new technology is essential to modernization. They continued by saying that 3D printing technology can reduce the amount of time and money required for the construction of conventional units, such as a bunker or a troop housing facility.