Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional letter about the suffering of losing pets.

.Amitabh Bachchan has posted on social media about the suffering associated with pet loss. The legend remarked that such events are devastating when sharing a few pictures with his ‘little friend.’ He posted with an accompanying ‘teary-eyed’ emoji. One of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, is very active on social media. On Twitter and Instagram, he constantly posts updates about his personal and professional life. This has improved his relationship with his followers.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was most recently seen in Uunchai, has used Twitter to express his opinions on the relationship people have with their pets. He claimed that they develop before our eyes before dying.

‘T 4469 – A small friend of ours, Work Moments! They then mature, and eventually they depart’ reads the post’s English translation.