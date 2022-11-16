Anti-hijab protester gets his ‘second death sentence’ in Iran!

According to the courts, a ‘rioter’ in Iran has been given a second death sentence for his or her involvement in the violent demonstrations that followed Mahsa Amini’s passing. This occurs just days after Iran carried out its first execution-related death sentence.

On Tuesday evening, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported: ‘A revolutionary court condemned to death another prisoner accused of terrorising people in the street with a bladed weapon, lighting fire to a citizen’s motorcycle, and stabbing a person with a knife’. It further said that the defendant ‘is an enemy of God for utilising bladed weapons that generated panic,’ according to the AFP.

This comes after the first unnamed convict was given the death penalty by a court in Tehran on Sunday for ‘setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly, and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security,’ as well as for being ‘an enemy of God and corruption on earth’. According to Iranian law, the latter is considered the most serious offence.

According to Mizan, five further people were sentenced to five to ten years in jail on the same day for ‘gathering and plotting to conduct crimes against national security and upsetting public order’. Notably, since the penalties were handed out by a court of first instance, they are appealable.

More than 750 persons in three provinces of the nation were allegedly prosecuted by the judiciary earlier this month for their suspected involvement in such instances. The protests, which the Iranian government has referred to as ‘riots,’ have claimed many lives, principally protestors and police officers.

Mid-September of this year saw the beginning of the demonstrations after passed away while in police custody after being detained for allegedly breaking the Islamic Republic’s dress code for women due to her ‘inappropriate’ apparel. More than 2,000 individuals have been accused thus far, with Tehran, the capital of Iran, accounting for more than half of them.