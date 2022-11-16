India-China standoff; Army to construct ‘3D-printed bunkers’ along the LAC!

More over two years have passed since the India-China border stalemate began. The Indian Army has developed a comprehensive strategy to build up its infrastructure in an effort to stay up with the adversary and be ready for any situation at any time.

According to reports, the Indian Army will build modular, next-generation bunkers using 3D printing to give its soldiers more protection along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region of the nation. The building will reportedly be sturdy enough to withstand a direct hit from a T-90 tank at a distance of just 100 meters. The officials involved in the matter added that bunkers have undergone extensive testing in the western sector (Rajasthan) and eastern Ladakh.

Using 3D printing technology is primarily intended to cut down on the expense and construction time associated with building a traditional bunker. One bunker can be produced in a couple of hours, according to army sources. The bunker’s ergonomic design will also make it simple for two troops to move, given the 40 kg that make up its heaviest part weighs the least.

The army refers to these contemporary bunkers that were 3D printed as permanent defences that will be put into use the following year. Twenty or so bunkers have already been created, and the Army will print hundreds more in the upcoming months based on the demand. The Corps of Engineers will execute the project. These buildings have been in use by the US Army for some time.