IRCTC announces new air tour package to Nepal: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new air tour package to Nepal. The 5 nights and 6 days tour package is named ‘Pashupatinath Darshan with Panoramic Pokhara’.

The journey will start from Bhopal on December 5, 2022 and will cover Pashupatinath Temple, the Durbar Square, Tibetan Refugee Centre, and the Swayambhunath Stupa.

The tour package costs Rs. 38,500 for triple occupancy, Rs. 47,500 for single occupancy and Rs 39,000 for double occupancy. The cost include return economy class airfare, three-star hotel accommodation, meals including breakfast and dinner, transfers in-between places, an English-speaking tour guide, travel insurance, and GST. The package does not include airfare tax and fuel surcharge, cost of excursions, sightseeing, entrance fee, local guides, or any other expenses of personal nature.

Interested passengers can book the tour package by visiting the official website IRCTC. The booking of tickets can also be done through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.