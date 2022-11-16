Man detained in Hyderabad’s Saidabad district for making fake bomb threat.

On Tuesday, November 15, a guy was detained in Hyderabad for calling Saidabad police with a bogus bomb threat. In connection with the incident, he was found guilty of the felony and given an 18-day prison sentence.

‘A man named Akbar Khan made a phone call at 9 o’clock on Tuesday night indicating someone had planted a bomb at a site,’ police reported. The bomb squad was dispatched right away. It was determined after a comprehensive examination to be a hoax call.

A case was opened at the Saidabad police station against Akbar Khan, a Santoshnagar resident, the officials continued. The Indian Penal Code’s Sections 182 and 186 as well as the City Police Act’s Section 70(b) were used to record the case.

The defendant has been ordered to spend 18 days in jail.