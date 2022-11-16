Oman Air announces direct flight service to this city

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air will operate direct flights to Phuket Island in Thailand. The air carrier will operate 4 flights a week to the popular tourist destination on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Also Read; Gulf country launches e-service for government fee payment

Earlier the airline had increased the frequency of flights to Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey. The air carrier has increased frequencies between Muscat and Trabzon from 3 weekly flights to 5 weekly flights and between Muscat and Istanbul from 7 weekly flights to 8 weekly flights. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 aircrafts on the Muscat- Istanbul route and Boeing 737 flight on the Muscat- Trabzon route.